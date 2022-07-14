Ari Fleischer: 10-year-old girl would never have been harmed if US enforced its laws at the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed the mainstream media's coverage of an illegal immigrant being the alleged rapist in the case involving a 10-year-old girl on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ARI FLEISCHER: The agenda is to allow people to come into America without having to come here legally. If you start pointing things out like this, it makes it a moral question. And that's why the press doesn't want to face up to the fact it's a moral issue that people should not be allowed in America unless they come here legally. If you commit a crime, and you're an illegal immigrant, everybody should know it.

OHIO 10-YEAR-OLD'S ALLEGED RAPIST IS GUATEMALAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: ICE

… He shouldn't have been in this country in the first place. This 10-year-old girl would never have been raped if we only were enforcing our laws at the border. Yet this is not an issue the media does want to cover. They cover it up. They don't cover it.

