Arab Michigan voter sees a ‘seismic shift’ among people from his community to Trump’: He’s about ‘ending wars’

Arab American Albert Abbas, a Michigan voter, said that fellow members of his community in the state are "flowing" to former President Donald Trump because they believe he can bring peace to the world. He expects a "seismic shift" towards the Republican candidate.

Abbas spoke with "Fox & Friends: Weekend" on Saturday about the former president’s appeal to Arab voters in the crucial swing state, where Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in polling just three days before the election.

"Arab Americans are flowing in the direction of the Trump campaign because of his, you know, words of tolerance, and love, and ending wars," Abbas said.

Trump greeted Abbas and a crowd of Arab Americans at a campaign stop in Dearborn, Michigan on Friday.

"It is time to prioritize our nation’s best interests and foster lasting peace for all," Abbas said while standing next to Trump at the event. "This current administration has failed miserably in all aspects of humanity."

Trump’s trip to Dearborn marked the first time this cycle that one of candidates has visited the city’s massive Arab community. Trump’s attempt to court these voters comes as the relationship between the Arab community and Democratic Party remains strained over the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Michigan has one of the country's highest Arab American populations. With Harris holding a slight 0.8 percent lead according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, how Arab Americans vote could be decisive.

Abbas told Fox News that members of his community are open to a change in U.S. leadership that can bring peace to the Middle East.

"All our families are suffering overseas in Gaza and in Lebanon, and we have to stop the, you know, indiscriminate bombings that are happening and allow justice for everyone, and allow everyone to live with dignity."

"Diplomacy is the way to peace," Abbas said, adding that Trump has "extended an olive branch to the Arab community" and "made it a priority to come here and said some very powerful words" to gain their support.

"We do believe that Donald Trump is our best option and a good option if that."

Abbas also stated he believes that there will is a "seismic shift" among Arab Americans in the state to voting for Trump.

"As Dearborn voters, we want to be heard," Abbas continued. "So, the person that wants to listen to us and wants to reciprocate the love and tolerance, then we are going to shift towards that candidate. And that candidate is Donald Trump."

The Michigan resident added what his Arab community wants to see the former president do should he return to office. "And now our goal is to make sure that, you know, we end the wars everywhere, and we’re asking Donald Trump, not only to, you know, demand an end to the war, but to demand it the day that he steps in office."

"No more killing, no more bombing, just peace around the world, and love and tolerance," he declared.