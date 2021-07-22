AP reporter puts blame on GOP, supports Dems, Pelosi in Jan. 6 committee chaos

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire attacked the Republican Party in a TV interview and defended the Democrats in the controversy surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rejection of two of the five GOP picks for the January 6 select committee.

On Thursday, Lemire spoke on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" to discuss Pelosi's decision to reject GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Republican appointees to the committee, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind. Shortly afterward, McCarthy threatened to boycott the select committee and form a new one with the GOP.

Lemire referred to this move as a "deeply cynical play" and accused the Republicans of attempting to water down the investigation into the Capitol riots.

"We've just hit upon the deeply cynical play that this is," Lemire said "Now Republicans are going to emerge from this with their own report, which they will put up as a co-equal as to what the Pelosi's Democrat-plus-Liz-Cheney committee is going to do. And they'll say: look! It's two versions of the truth. And they will try to water it down."

Lemire also claimed that the Democrats and Pelosi are acting with "good-faith effort" in spite of the Republicans and further blamed the GOP for diminishing trust in the government.

"And despite pressure from the White House for this to happen, despite Democrats going into it seemingly with a good-faith effort, a bipartisan attempt to get to the bottom of what happened, to try to prevent something like this from happening again, Republicans not going to play ball," he said. "And it’s just going to lead to more and more Americans shrugging their shoulders and saying look, this is why Washington is so broken."

Lemire has frequently criticized Republicans in public appearances on MSNBC. In May, he accused the GOP and former President Donald Trump of proposing "revisionist history" by claiming that they were criticized for suggesting the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab in China. This was in line with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who falsely suggested it was Trump’s fault the theory was not discussed until recently.

Lemire also criticized Trump voters in March, suggesting the supporters at the Capitol riot were more violent than the "non-violent" protesters for Black Lives Matter in 2020.

"And then, of course, let us remember who was there in January. These were Trump supporters. They were White. They were people who, as it's been well documented, if the racial makeup of that group had been different, the response at the Capitol likely would have been different as well," Lemire said.

This contrasted reports of up to $2 billion in damage caused by BLM protests nationwide.

Pelosi has stated that she plans to move forward with the January 6 committee despite McCarthy’s actions.

"It's my responsibility as Speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth on this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that," she said.

A clip of the segment with Lemire is available on Newsbusters courtesy of Mark Finkelstein.