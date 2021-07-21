McCarthy says Pelosi 'has broken this institution' by denying GOP picks for Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Wednesday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi harmed the House as an institution and undermined the Jan. 6 select committee by choosing not to seat Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, who McCarthy chose to fill two of the five GOP slots on the committee.

"Speaker Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party's picks for the Select Committee on Jan. 6. This represents something that has not happened in the House before for a select committee, by the historian," McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a press conference.

"It's an egregious abuse of power. Pelosi has broken this institution. Denying the voice of members who have served in the military – Jim Banks, a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan," McCarthy continued. "As well as a leader of a standing committee. Jim Jordan isn't ranking of just his first committee, he's done it before."

PELOSI BANS GOP REPS. JIM JORDAN, JIM BANKS FROM SERVING ON JAN. 6 COMMITTEE, MCCARTHY THREATSNS TOTAL BOYCOTT

McCarthy's fiery comments followed a statement he issued in which he said Republicans will completely boycott the select committee if Pelosi did not allow all five of his picks, including Jordan, R-Ohio, and Banks, R-Ind., to be seated.

"Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said.

The resolution passed by the House creating a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol required Pelosi to appoint five members to the committee "after consultation with the minority leader," but it gave her final veto power over the members.

Pelosi did say she would seat Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who McCarthy also chose for the committee. But, she said, "With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee."

Pelosi, McCarthy added Wednesday, "made it undeniable this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility. And it shows exactly what I warned back at the beginning of January. That Pelosi would play politics with this."

"We want to get all the answers," McCarthy said.

"We will run our own investigation. We have law enforcement. We have military. We have doctors. We have people from all walks of life," McCarthy continued. "They want to know the answer the American people deserve that. They don't deserve politics. They don't deserve destroying the institution. No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve."

This is a developing story please check back for updates.