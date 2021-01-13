AOC says commission being 'discussed' to help ‘rein in’ media environment after Capitol riot

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Congress is "looking into" media literacy initiatives to help "rein in" the press to combat misinformation in the wake of last week’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol.

During a lengthy live stream on Instagram on Tuesday night, the leader of the so-called "Squad" discussed the aftermath of the Capitol riot, how she feared for her life during the chaos and what needs to be done going forward.

At one point, Ocasio-Cortez read a question from a viewer who asked if there is discussion in Congress on "truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives" to help with heeling.

PARLER CEO BLASTS AOC, ELECTED OFFICIALS WHO CALLED TO BAN HIS APP

"I can say, there is absolutely a commission being discussed but it seems to be more investigatory, in style rather than truth and reconciliation, so I think that’s an interesting concept for us to explore, and I do think that several members of Congress, in some of my discussions, have brought up media literacy because that is a part of what happened here and we’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation, and misinformation," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false," she continued. "So that’s something that we’re looking into."

The office of Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez also told followers that she thought she might die during a "traumatizing" close encounter amid the chaos of the deadly riot.

AOC: 'WE CAME CLOSE TO HALF OF THE HOUSE NEARLY DYING' DURING RIOTS

"I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die," she said. "And you have all of those thoughts where, at the end of your life…all of these thoughts come rushing to you. And that’s what happened to a lot of us on Wednesday and I did not think – I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive."

She said she didn't just mean it generally but in a "very, very specific sense."

The congresswoman gave no details, saying she wasn’t sure if she was allowed to completely discuss what happened for security reasons.

It wasn’t an exaggeration to say that "many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated," she told her followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were very lucky that things happened in certain minutes that allowed members to escape the House floor but many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," she added.

Following the riots, Ocasio-Cortez has called on President Trump, Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and any other Republicans who "amplified lies to undermine our democracy, encouraged an attack on our Capitol, and tried to overturn our election" to resign.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.