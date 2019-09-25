AOC dismisses polls showing disapproval of impeachment, suggests Dems should be willing to lose reelection

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., argued on Wednesday night that Congress should pursue the impeachment of President Trump despite its unpopularity among voters and "put our country first" before their jobs.

"I personally do not believe in fulfilling my obligations to my job based on polling data," Ocasio-Cortez said on CNN. "I think we need to do our job and we've been elected and sent here by the people of the United States of America to fulfill all of our obligations under the Constitution of the United States."

The freshman congresswoman stressed that the polling on impeachment took place before what she described as a "really shattering allegation" that Trump attempted to leverage foreign aid to Ukraine in order to renew an investigation into former Vice President and 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. She also noted that the new revelations about Trump's contacts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has "united almost the entire Democratic caucus."

"I think the ground has shifted. I don't believe in making decisions based on polling," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "I believe in our ability to organize the public, to educate the public, to talk to the public about why not just we as members of Congress much impeach the president but why all people in the United States of America must recognize and understand that need to put our country first before our consideration of reelection. And that goes for members of Congress all the way up to the president of the United States."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a formal impeachment inquiry, saying "the president must be held accountable" for his "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and the betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

Invoking the "darkest days of the American Revolution," Pelosi called on lawmakers to honor their constitutional oath to protect the country "from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said. "Therefore, today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella."