AOC complains calling border crisis 'a surge' pushes White supremacy, but even New York Times uses term

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., feels calling the influx of migrants along the southern border a "surge" pushes White supremacy, but even the New York Times, her hometown liberal paper, has repeatedly used the term.

"Anyone who's using the term 'surge' around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame," Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday night during an Instagram Live session.

"And that's a problem because this is not a surge. These are children and they are not insurgents and we are not being invaded, which by the way is a White supremacist idea-philosophy, the idea that if another is coming in the population that this is an invasion of who we are," she continued.

Some of the Times' more liberal staffers, who had a public meltdown last year when the paper published an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., could be troubled that AOC thinks their newspaper is promoting a White supremacist framework.

The Times has used the word "surge" in several headlines to describe the border crisis.

"Biden Faces Challenge From Surge of Migrants at the Border," the paper wrote on March 8, while "Democrats Confront a Surge at the Border" was used atop a report on March 19.

On March 17, the Times published a headline, "Surge in Migrants Defies Easy or Quick Solutions for Biden."

The term AOC frowns upon is also used to describe the situation in the text of Times reports.

"The new surge of migrants is straining resources throughout the system," Times reporter Maria Abi-Habib wrote on March 14.

The Times also declared, "A surge in migrant children detained at the border is straining shelters," during a roundup of news on March 24.

The New York Times did not immediately respond when asked if it would stop using the term after AOC condemned it.

