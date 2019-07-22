Andy McCarthy: Don't get too excited, expect 'widespread disappointment' from the Mueller hearing

Former New York District Attorney, Andrew McCarthy said he expects "widespread disappointment" on Wednesday when former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before two House panels regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" Monday, McCarthy predicted many will be disappointed on Wednesday when Mueller refuses to answer their obvious question -- whether he would have indicted the president if not for the guidance of the office of legal counsel.

"The question everyone really wants to know is whether, if it were not for the office of legal counsel guidance that says a sitting president cannot be indicted, would you have indicted the president for obstruction of justice?" McCarthy said.

"That's the question they really want a yes answer to and they're not going to get one."

NADLER: SUBSTANTIAL EVIDENCE PRESIDENT TRUMP 'GUILTY OF HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS' CONTAINED IN MUELLER REPORT

Mueller's investigation resulted in 34 indictments of individuals, three corporations, five jail sentences, 500 search warrants, 500 witnesses, 2,800 subpoenas, as well as numerous ongoing cases and investigations including one where Mueller referred to the FBI and DHS about Russians hacking our election systems.

Responding to congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who said in an interview over the weekend that her "fantasy is to get Mueller to read certain excerpts from the report," McCarthy said that her attempt to push the former special counsel to go beyond the report will be unsuccessful.

McCarthy also responded to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. -- who called the president an "unindicted co-conspirator' who is "not above the law" -- by reiterating that if Mueller's "hands were tied" because he was unable to indict a sitting president, he would be permitted to indict those around the president, if he found them to be guilty.

"This is not just a matter of the office of legal counsel guidance tying his hands with respect to the president, no one was charged with any conspiracy either to collude with Russia or to obstruct justice," Mccarthy said. "You can't be an unindicted co-conspirator unless there's a conspiracy."

Ahead of this week's much-hyped hearings, Mueller has said he had nothing to say other than what is in his report.

Republicans plan on asking Mueller about information regarding potential misconduct related to the origin of the probe.