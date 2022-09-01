Andy McCarthy on whether Justice Department's Trump investigation will prevent 2024 presidential run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Andy McCarty explained why an investigation into former President Donald Trump may not prevent him from running for president again Thursday on "Your World."

FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO COULD BOOST TRUMP'S 2024 WHITE HOUSE RUN, SAY STRATEGISTS

ANDY MCCARTHY: The fact is, constitutionally, there's nothing that prevents somebody who is either under investigation, convicted or even in prison for running for president. There's nothing in the Constitution that says you can't. You would think that the American voter will decide how much of a hamstring that you want on somebody who's either running for or carrying out the duties of the presidency. But I think we're getting way ahead of ourselves. … I'm not so sure this won't all play out until after the midterms. And I'm not convinced that the Democrats may not decide that they prefer a wounded Trump with the possibility of indictment hanging over his head to an indicted defendant. I think they may decide that they like the former better than the latter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: