Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Andy McCarthy on whether Justice Department's Trump investigation will prevent 2024 presidential run

The Fox News contributor looks at the impact of the Mar-a-Lago raid on a possible Trump presidential run in 2024

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
No constitutional barrier to Trump running for president: McCarthy Video

No constitutional barrier to Trump running for president: McCarthy

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy looks ahead to former President Trump's potential 2024 presidential bid now that he is again under investigation on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Andy McCarty explained why an investigation into former President Donald Trump may not prevent him from running for president again Thursday on "Your World."

FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO COULD BOOST TRUMP'S 2024 WHITE HOUSE RUN, SAY STRATEGISTS

ANDY MCCARTHY: The fact is, constitutionally, there's nothing that prevents somebody who is either under investigation, convicted or even in prison for running for president. There's nothing in the Constitution that says you can't. You would think that the American voter will decide how much of a hamstring that you want on somebody who's either running for or carrying out the duties of the presidency. But I think we're getting way ahead of ourselves. … I'm not so sure this won't all play out until after the midterms. And I'm not convinced that the Democrats may not decide that they prefer a wounded Trump with the possibility of indictment hanging over his head to an indicted defendant. I think they may decide that they like the former better than the latter. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Is Trump guilty of obstruction of justice? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.