Andrew Cuomo knocks Trump's church visit: 'Here in New York, we actually read the Bible'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo knocked President Trump for a recent photo of him holding up a Bible, suggesting during a press conference on Wednesday that Trump didn't actually read the text.

"Today is day 95 of the situation dealing with the coronavirus pandemic," Cuomo said. "And it is day 10 of the situation dealing with the civil unrest after the murder of Mr. Floyd that we all saw on TV. The president held up the bible the other day in Washington, D.C.; Here in New York we actually read the Bible, and there are some passages that I think are especially appropriate for today at this time of where we are."

He went on to cite verses like Matthew 5:9, which reads: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

Cuomo's attack follows several tweets in which the president criticized his response to both the coronavirus and the ongoing riots surrounding the death of George Floyd.

NYPD UNION SAYS FEUD BETWEEN CUOMO, DE BLASIO 'PUTTING POLICE OFFICERS IN DANGER'

During his remarks, Cuomo also quoted himself and others discussing appropriate uses of the military -- an apparent attack on Trump using the armed forces to quell violent uprisings. "'You can't use the military as a political weapon.' You remember who said that? I said that,'" the governor remarked.

Cuomo is not the only public figure to criticize Trump for the Bible photo. On Tuesday, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., accused Trump of using the Bible as a "political prop" during a visit to St. John's Church in DC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo, meanwhile, has faced his own religious criticism. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, along with the Catholic Bishops in the state, last year signed a letter condemning the state's 2019 abortion bill, which has been described as one of the most extreme in the nation.

The letter read: "Our beloved state has become a more dangerous one for women and their unborn babies."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.