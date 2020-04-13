Gov. Cuomo says Trump asks about brother's recovery from virus during talks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed on Monday that President Trump has repeatedly asked him about the recovery of his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, following his coronavirus diagnosis last month.

Appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," Cuomo was asked if he thought that Trump was "happy" that the liberal anchor, who is an outspoken critic of the president, was diagnosed with the virus out of spite.

The governor responded with a firm "no" and said that Trump expresses concern over the anchor's health despite the acknowledgment of a "confrontational relationship" between Trump and his brother.

"The president always makes a point of saying to me, 'How is Chris? Is he doing OK?' And that's not in his usual character," Cuomo told host Howard Stern. "We're not chit-chatty when we're on the phone. But he always makes a point to say that about Chris and always remembers my mother."

He continued, "So I don't think that. I think part of it is genuine, personal feeling of anger and part of it is a little theater that goes with politics, especially the way it's happening now in Washington."

The "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor has been a longtime critic of the president. Last week, CNN's Cuomo blasted Trump for expressing to reporters at his White House briefing that he wanted to be a "cheerleader" for the country during the national crisis.

"Anybody could tell people what they want to hear and make it easy. And you know what you get? Exactly where we are right now," Cuomo said. "That was the most asinine statement of leadership I have ever heard.

Cuomo then angrily mocked the president, "'I'm a cheerleader so I'm going to lie to you about the realities that your parents, your loved ones, and your kids face. I'm not going to prepare the way I should because it reinforces the bulls--- I'm telling you and I'm going to hope that you're okay with it.'"