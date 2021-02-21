CNN mocks 'Flyin' Ted' Cruz but Cuomo nicknames appear off limits, 'The Gov. Reaper?'

"The Gov. Reaper?"

CNN faced a wave of backlash over the weekend for mocking Texas Sen. Ted Cruz after his Cancun trip while sparing New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite his coronavirus nursing home scandal.

Social media users were quick to call out the liberal network for taking shots at the Texas senator with several sarcastic references, as they intentionally glossed over the scandal embroiling Cuomo's administration.

TED CRUZ CANCUN TRIP FOCUS OF CNN, MSNBC

"Yesterday on CNN, Ted Cruz was referred to as "Flyin' Ted" and "Cancun Cruz." Why aren't they giving Andrew Cuomo any clever nicknames?" one Twitter user wrote, suggesting "The Gov Reaper or something."

Cruz landed in hot water late Wednesday after pictures emerged on social media showing him and his family flying to Mexico for a vacation, as Texas was left reeling following deadly winter storms that have devastated the state's power grid. Cruz flew back to Houston the next day amid the backlash. He later admitted that it was a mistake to travel at the time, but not before earning the nicknames "Flyin' Ted" and "Cancun Cruz" from the liberal network.

Notably absent from the network's new nickname arsenal however was Gov. Cuomo -- the older brother of CNN host Chris Cuomo, who has made an unprecedented push to downplay and deflect from the Democrat's controversies. The far-left network allotted little to no airtime to ongoing developments throughout the pandemic -- often offering the younger Cuomo free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the scandal-plagued governor.

One Twitter user called out the network for appearing to take a page out of former President Trump's playbook, after years of dismissing his nicknames as "divisive" and "hateful."

"I seem to recall a guy who gave people clever nicknames that these same people called ‘divisive’ and ‘hateful," he wrote."

"How Trumpian of CNN to give Ted Cruz nicknames," another commented.

Cuomo's administration is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn after critics accused officials of covering up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in the state. Early in the pandemic, the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to keep hospital beds free.

While both Cruz and Cuomo generated unflattering headlines, only one of them dominated the coverage during CNN's primetime lineups over the weekend -- and it wasn't Cuomo.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Joseph. A. Wulfson contributed to this report.