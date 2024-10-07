Andrew Cuomo faces Democratic opposition as rumors grow that he will mount NYC mayoral bid: report

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering making a return to politics as New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces calls to step down after being indicted on federal charges, according to a recent report.

Cuomo, should he mount a bid for mayor of New York City, will likely face opposition from unions, business groups and established political leaders, per Politico.

"If he were to become mayor there would be large amounts of tension between him and the Legislature and governor that don’t I think would be in the best interests of the city of New York," state Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger told Politico. "If people are looking for who should be the next mayor of New York City, please look beyond Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo. There’s eight million more people to talk to."

But Cuomo is not the only candidate who may attempt to run for mayor. New York State Attorney General Letitia James also has supporters within New York City politics.

"I’m not weighing in or making a suggestion that anyone would run for mayor," New York Democratic chair Jay Jacobs said of the prospects of James running for mayor. "I like her a lot personally. This is a what if. The mayor hasn’t gone anywhere."

Some are warning that Cuomo's team is highly organized, and he could be formidable if he were to get back in power. Cuomo was easily elected to three terms as governor but resigned in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal. He was succeeded by Kathy Hochul, who was elected to a full term in 2022.

"This has happened with very intelligent, very organized, very strong-willed people," former Gov. David Paterson said. "They’re actually the most dangerous when they’re in charge. There’s certainly a fear among people who know him that he can be that way."

"He’s got a few scars from scandal — as we all do," Paterson said. "I think there would be a greater pressure on him to be the kinder, gentler Andrew Cuomo."

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told Fox News Digital that talk of him getting into a mayoral race was premature.

"This is all premature, but let’s call this what it is: Hochul is trying to manipulate the situation to avoid Tish James running against her," he said. "The business and labor communities are hoping Cuomo runs to restore competence and leadership. Hochul lost the House once before, and she should focus on trying to correct her many blunders rather than obvious, amateurish, political gamesmanship."

He also touted Cuomo's achievements in office and putting "New Yorkers over politics and the politicians" in a statement to Politico.

Mayor Adams' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.