Andrew Cuomo blasts fellow Democrats for homeless crisis in blue states: 'No one to blame' but them

Andrew Cuomo called out his own party this week as responsible for the homeless crisis seen in blue states and cities across the country.

On his podcast, the former governor of New York who resigned in 2021 after accusations of sexual misconduct, described the "human and political crisis" homeless encampments and crimes put on Democrat-run cities.

"NYC is very very bad, Los Angeles I think its even worse...Frankly many of them are under Democratic leadership so it's a human crisis, and it's also a political crisis for the Democratic Party," Cuomo said on "As a Matter of Fact…With Andrew Cuomo."

"[B]ecause you're responsible for running these cities," he said, noting the federal government was also run by a Democrat. "So there's no one to blame but the Democrat elected who are there," he noted.

Cuomo said the Biden administration needed to help with housing being unaffordable in major cities. He also called the crisis a mental health and substance abuse problem, but a largely mental health issue.

"The greatest problem is with the mental health issue," he claimed.

"This is legitimately a difficult issue…governmentally at what point do you step in to provide that assistance?" he asked.

Although politicians want to stay away from this issue because it's "contentious," and "politically loaded," Cuomo said, they need to "address it head on."

Describing how there was a variety of opinions on the hot topic, he said politicians needed to buck the desire to avoid "offending" anyone.

"If that's the way you live, then you're never going to handle any of these tough problems," he said.

Cuomo said there needed to be clear and enforced laws surrounding the homeless, and a "significant commitment" to a mental health system.

The Democrat also derided far-left solutions to the problem.

"Many extreme-left Democrats say the homeless have a right to sleep on the street,…trains or park benches, you'll hear it in San Francisco,…New York…you'll hear it all across the country," he stated.

"Yes they may have a legal right but that doesn't make it right," he slammed. "But I think government should do more, that's a fellow human being," he added. "We're better than that."