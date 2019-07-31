Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

CNN’s Cooper knocks 2020 Dems for repeating 'That's a Republican talking point' when 'in a corner'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Kamala Harris, other Democrats take aim at Joe Biden during presidential debateVideo

Kamala Harris, other Democrats take aim at Joe Biden during presidential debate

'Special Report' host Bret Baier shares hit top moments from the second night of the Democratic presidential debate.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper called out the 2020 Democrats who fought off tough questions during debates by calling them "Republican talking points."

Cooper said it was "fascinating" that it appeared these Democrats-- when backed into a corner-- are using their rendition of the "Republican" call of "fake news." Cooper told a post-debate panel that Democrats call these questions a "Republican talking point."

WATCH: PROTESTORS DISRUPT CNN DEBATE, DEMAND FIRING OF NYC OFFICER IN ERIC GARNER CASE

CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson agreed, adding that it's sometimes actually a "Democratic voter talking point."

Cooper continued, "Even if it is a Republican talking point, you're going to be debating a Republican and if you can't answer..."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the candidates who most notably used the "Republican talking point" line was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a fiery exchange with former congressman John Delaney over Medicare-for-all.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.