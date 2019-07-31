CNN’s Cooper knocks 2020 Dems for repeating 'That's a Republican talking point' when 'in a corner'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper called out the 2020 Democrats who fought off tough questions during debates by calling them "Republican talking points."

Cooper said it was "fascinating" that it appeared these Democrats-- when backed into a corner-- are using their rendition of the "Republican" call of "fake news." Cooper told a post-debate panel that Democrats call these questions a "Republican talking point."

WATCH: PROTESTORS DISRUPT CNN DEBATE, DEMAND FIRING OF NYC OFFICER IN ERIC GARNER CASE

CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson agreed, adding that it's sometimes actually a "Democratic voter talking point."

Cooper continued, "Even if it is a Republican talking point, you're going to be debating a Republican and if you can't answer..."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the candidates who most notably used the "Republican talking point" line was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a fiery exchange with former congressman John Delaney over Medicare-for-all.