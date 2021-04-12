'AMW' reboot leads to two captures, closes with plea from fugitive's son on 'Overtime' show

The finale of 'America's Most Wanted Overtime' on Fox Nation closed with a plea from a fugitive's son.



Host Nancy Grace launched the episode with news that a pair of fugitives had been added to the 'America's Most Wanted' "catch counter," bringing the new total of apprehended criminals to 1,189. Christopher Jones and Alison Gracey were captured recently in Madrid, Spain, just four days after their cases were featured on both FOX's 'America's Most Wanted' and the Fox Nation counterpart.



The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for one of those criminals: former Arizona Department of Public Safety officer, Frederick Arias - whose son, Nic, appeared alongside Grace and a panel of experts in Monday's episode.



According to his FBI profile, Arias is wanted for his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in which investors lost over $9 million. Allegedly billed as a 'safe and secure investment with guaranteed profits,' The Joseph Profect was a front from which he used funds to pay personal expenses.



It was also alleged that The Joseph Project directly targeted Christians, with FBI spokesperson Jill McCabe reportedly calling it a "non-existent humanitarian project Arias used to target Christian investors in order to further his fraud."

In June of 2019, officials say Arias was charged with conspiracy, money laundering, theft, illegal control of an enterprise, forgery, and additional counts of fraudulent scheming. Nine months later, in March of 2020 after failing to appear for his court date, Arias was charged federally with 'unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.'



When asked by Grace what his message to his father would be, Nic Arias said he hopes 'he turns himself in,' even after the host pointedly noted that he would be subjecting himself to 'hard jail time.'



"At the moment, it's like he's dead," explained the younger Arias, lending to his stance that Frederick turning himself in - regardless of the punishment - would be 'worth it.'

"Who likes to look over their shoulder all the time? I know I wouldn't," said Arias. "Maybe he'll come to realize that."



