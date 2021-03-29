Murderer compared to 'Dexter' remains at large after dismembering Uber driver who had affair with wife

Monday night's episode of 'America's Most Wanted Overtime' featured runaway Bob Tang, a man accused of murdering and dismembering an Uber driver in 2017 before subsequently fleeing to Cambodia.



Tang had reportedly found himself in a lethal love triangle when he discovered his wife and his best friend, San Francisco-based Uber driver Piseth Chhay, had been allegedly carrying on an affair.



After Mother's Day of that year - the day of the alleged homicide - Chhay had been declared missing. When human remains were found in a warehouse that Tang operated in Hayworth, California, though, it was clear the search for Chhay was over.

But the search for Tang remains ongoing.



In what was only a matter of days following the murder, Tang reportedly fled to Cambodia and his whereabouts are unknown.



Host Nancy Grace's panel of experts included investigator Joscott Morgan, who explained how Tang's "terrible crime of passion" was also likely premeditated:



"You can be passionate, and you can be planned," said Morgan. "You'll have individuals that'll just grab the closest instrument that they can in order to dismember a body...but in this case, he acquired power tools," noting that Tang even went so far as to package Chhay's remains.



At this, a comparison was made to the show 'Dexter,' a television series that centered around a titular character and vigilante serial killer. Grace noted that Tang had similar "neat and perfect" dismembering abilities.



Morgan also drew a parallel between Tang and Dexter's personalities, commenting on their "friendly" exteriors, but ultimately concluding that, "if he [Tang] gets you in a corner, he’ll take you apart."

A new episode of "America's Most Wanted Overtime" will be available on Fox Nation every Monday starting at 10 p.m. ET following the airing of "America's Most Wanted," exclusively on FOX.



