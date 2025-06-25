Americans mock Democrats' $20M study to figure out 'what's wrong' with men

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ATLANTA– What's wrong with American men? This is what Democrats are asking after struggling with male voters in the 2024 presidential election. Fox News Digital got reactions from Americans near Atlanta about this and if they believe there's a real problem with the guys.

Overall, most people interviewed found the plan to spend $20 million on studying American men laughable.

"I think it's dumb," said Patrice from Atlanta.

Miriam, also from Atlanta, said, "I think there's better places to put that money."

"I think they're just going to flush our money down the toilet," said Miguel from Colorado.

On the study, Dave from Tennessee said, "I would say they're not going to learn much."

Aaron from Dallas, Georgia asked, "What do they [Democrats] consider to be men?"

DEMOCRATIC PARTY SCRAMBLES TO FIX IMAGE AS MEMBERS ACKNOWLEDGE PARTY 'LOST CREDIBILITY'

"I don't know why you have to spend money to study men," said another.

"If they can figure out what a man is first, that'd be pretty sick, but I don't think that's gonna happen," said Ethan from Ringgold, Georgia.

When asked if there is something wrong with American men, Evelyn from Tennessee said, "I mean, there's things wrong with everyone."

"I think it's true that there's maybe some conversation to be opened up about what American men need and maybe some improvements that could be made for men and women as a whole," said Sarah from Woodstock, Georgia.

Ethan said, "about half of them yeah…" and whispered, "Democrats," into the microphone.

Several struggled to answer who they believed was the manliest Democrat.

"I can't think of any to be honest," said Miguel.

"Oh, I don't know," said Evelyn from Tennessee.

A few were able to provide examples.

Patrice said, "Barack Obama."

GINGRICH WARNS 'VERY PROFOUND CULTURAL CIVIL WAR' UNDERWAY, SAYS DEMOCRATS DOUBLING DOWN ON 'WEIRD VALUES'

Ethan said, "Andrew Jackson."

"Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan" is a $20 million project crafted by Democrats to "study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces" of male voters, the Times reported in May.

Known as "SAM," the study will specifically examine young male voters and how the party can connect with the demographic. Additionally, the study advised rolling out pro-Democrat ads in video games.

The study's revelation was made in an overarching article detailing the uphill battle Democrats face after the 2024 election, which included Democrats scrambling to replace former President Joe Biden as the nominee with just more than 100 days left in the election cycle and ultimately delivering all seven battleground states to President Donald Trump .

Trump made big in-roads with the male vote during the 2024 election cycle . A Fox News Voter Survey published in November 2024 found that men aged 18–44 supported Trump at 53%, compared to former Vice President Kamala Harris ’ 45%.

While The Associated Press found that more than half of male voters under the age of 30 voted for Trump instead of Harris — including roughly six-in-10 White male voters supporting Trump — about one-third of Black male voters supported Trump, as did about 50% of young Latino male voters.

Trump's support among young Black and Latino male voters jumped by about 20% compared to his 2020 support, the AP reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.