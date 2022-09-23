Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

American families lose $460 a month under the Biden economy: Kevin Hassett

Kevin Hassett predicts home prices will drop 20% or 30% over the next 12 months

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
American families are hurting by about $460 a month under the Biden economy: Kevin Hassett Video

American families are hurting by about $460 a month under the Biden economy: Kevin Hassett

Former Trump Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett breaks down how inflation has affected American families under the Biden administration on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former Trump senior economic adviser Kevin Hassett breaks down how American families are hurting under President Biden's economy on "The Ingraham Angle."

KEVIN HASSETT: If you look at the numbers right now, which I suspected were going to happen, but now we know, that the typical American family, the average American family, has to spend $460 more this month in order to buy the same stuff they bought last year at this time. And if your wage didn't go up by, you know, more than $5,000 this year, then you're worse off. And so GDP's got to decline if people can't buy the same amount of stuff they bought last year. And that's what we're seeing in the data. 

3 WAYS BIDEN MAKES INFLATION WORSE

We've got two negative quarters, that's always been a recession in the past. The third quarter number is looking like it's going to be negative as well, and so Americans are hurting. And the metric of how they're hurting is, you know, that $460 a month. That's a huge amount of money to have to spend in order to just tread water with your families.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.