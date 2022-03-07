America's leaders display an 'F-you attitude' toward people: Tulsi Gabbard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard criticized US leadership Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," accusing them of not caring about how their domestic and foreign policy decisions impact the American people.

TULSI GABBARD: There is so much devastation and incredible suffering that’s going on in Ukraine right now. The world needs to condemn Putin for his actions. The thing here is that our leaders really have this F-you attitude and they just don’t care. We see this F-you attitude in our domestic policy here at home where they say F-you to parents who are concerned about what their kids are being taught in their schools. F-you to Americans who want to make their own decisions as it relates to their health and COVID. Then you see this same attitude and mindset also extending to their decisions on our foreign policy. Basically going in and saying, "you know what? This is what we’re going to do and there is nothing that anybody can do about it. There is nothing anybody can do to stop us." And all of this just points to the fact that they just don’t care.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: