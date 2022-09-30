Expand / Collapse search
We're all grieving, remembering the times we had with Russo: Vincent Variale

Colleague of slain EMS responder Vincent Variale discusses the life of Alison Russo and what kind of a person she was on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Vincent Variale recounted his time working with slain NYC paramedic Alison Russo and how kind and dedicated to helping others she was on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

VINCENT VARIALE: Obviously, we're all grieving, all coming together and remembering the times we had with her. And we're also angry about the crime and the attacks on EMS members. You know, we're unarmed first-responders rushing to help and save lives of all New Yorkers. 

To be attacked, it's unfathomable. It's unrealistic, and nobody understands why. We're not here to hurt anybody. We're not here to enforce anything. We're just here to help and save lives. EMS members should never be attacked. Unfortunately, the assault rates keep going up, and the attacks keep on going on the rise. 

