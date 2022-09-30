Fauci needs to go 'under oath, in front of the entire country': Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis called for hearings over Dr. Anthony Fauci's ethics regarding his net worth Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAY TRAVIS: This is by itself, I mean this honestly, this is by itself why everyone should vote Republican in a little over five weeks, right? Because we need the House, we need the Senate to be asking all of these questions. It's not a coincidence that Fauci's running right out of town, right? He's retiring at the end of the year, he let it be known.

FAUCI ADMITS 'CERTAIN ASPECTS' OF THE GOVERNMENT'S COVID-19 RESPONSE WERE 'BOTCHED'

We need to drag him under oath in front of the entire country and grill him like the January 6 hearings that have been going on now for nine, 10 months or whatever the heck it is. We need to have Fauci hearings that go on for all of 2023. I want this guy crying on the stand and I can't wait to see it.

