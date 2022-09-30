Fauci needs to go 'under oath, in front of the entire country': Clay Travis
OutKick founder Clay Travis called for hearings over Dr. Anthony Fauci's ethics regarding his net worth Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
CLAY TRAVIS: This is by itself, I mean this honestly, this is by itself why everyone should vote Republican in a little over five weeks, right? Because we need the House, we need the Senate to be asking all of these questions. It's not a coincidence that Fauci's running right out of town, right? He's retiring at the end of the year, he let it be known.
We need to drag him under oath in front of the entire country and grill him like the January 6 hearings that have been going on now for nine, 10 months or whatever the heck it is. We need to have Fauci hearings that go on for all of 2023. I want this guy crying on the stand and I can't wait to see it.
