Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Fauci needs to go 'under oath, in front of the entire country': Clay Travis

He wants Fauci hearings throughout 2023

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Clay Travis: It's not a coincidence Fauci is running right out of town Video

Clay Travis: It's not a coincidence Fauci is running right out of town

OutKick founder Clay Travis weighs in on Dr. Anthony Fauci being the 'highest-paid, taxpayer-funded' government employee on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

OutKick founder Clay Travis called for hearings over Dr. Anthony Fauci's ethics regarding his net worth Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAY TRAVIS: This is by itself, I mean this honestly, this is by itself why everyone should vote Republican in a little over five weeks, right? Because we need the House, we need the Senate to be asking all of these questions. It's not a coincidence that Fauci's running right out of town, right? He's retiring at the end of the year, he let it be known. 

FAUCI ADMITS 'CERTAIN ASPECTS' OF THE GOVERNMENT'S COVID-19 RESPONSE WERE 'BOTCHED'

We need to drag him under oath in front of the entire country and grill him like the January 6 hearings that have been going on now for nine, 10 months or whatever the heck it is. We need to have Fauci hearings that go on for all of 2023. I want this guy crying on the stand and I can't wait to see it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Clay Travis: We need to have Fauci hearings in 2023 Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.