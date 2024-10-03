All Americans should be 'outraged' over Mayorkas' comments on lack of FEMA funds, says Florida AG Moody

Even though states across the southeastern U.S. are still reeling from Hurricane Helene's destructive path, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned FEMA "does not have the funds" to get through hurricane season. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody shredded the secretary over the comments, pointing out the more than $1 billion spent on migrants.

BIDEN ADMIN'S FEMA ‘EQUITY’ PLAN FACES BACKLASH AMID HISTORIC HURRICANE DAMAGE: ‘WHAT AN EMBARRASSMENT’

ASHLEY MOODY: Everyone should be waking up this morning outraged by that comment. This is not something that has just happened recently. And Florida's been warning about this since this administration took over. Mayorkas has come in like a virus and infected what need[s] to be healthy, strong, fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster.

So you heard they have taken the FEMA emergency food and shelter program and over time siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program. And so when you see these states and cities around the nation declaring emergencies, even blue states, because of what this administration has done, encouraging more and more and more, developing programs to encourage more and more and more people to come here. The government, Biden and Harris, are having to fund that on the backs of the American people. And right now in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, all of these states are hurting because of this truly natural disaster, not a Biden-Harris-made disaster. They're saying we need more money. And of course, they need more money because they've been laundering it from the intended purpose of this fund that Congress set forth. Laws be damned.

As relief efforts and disaster response teams work to address the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Mayorkas issued a chilling warning about FEMA funding.

"We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season," Mayorkas said Wednesday.

Hurricane Helene made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm. It lurched up through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

The death toll has risen to over 190 across the affected states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.