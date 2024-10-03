Expand / Collapse search
All Americans should be 'outraged' over Mayorkas' comments on lack of FEMA funds, says Florida AG Moody

Top Biden official faces criticism over more than $1B previously spent on migrants

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas warning that FEMA doesn't have enough funding for hurricane season.

Even though states across the southeastern U.S. are still reeling from Hurricane Helene's destructive path, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned FEMA "does not have the funds" to get through hurricane season. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody shredded the secretary over the comments, pointing out the more than $1 billion spent on migrants.  

BIDEN ADMIN'S FEMA ‘EQUITY’ PLAN FACES BACKLASH AMID HISTORIC HURRICANE DAMAGE: ‘WHAT AN EMBARRASSMENT’

ASHLEY MOODY: Everyone should be waking up this morning outraged by that comment. This is not something that has just happened recently. And Florida's been warning about this since this administration took over. Mayorkas has come in like a virus and infected what need[s] to be healthy, strong, fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster. 

Hurricane Helene damage

LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Approximately six feet of debris piled on the bridge from Lake Lure to Chimney Rock, blocking access.  (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

So you heard they have taken the FEMA emergency food and shelter program and over time siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program. And so when you see these states and cities around the nation declaring emergencies, even blue states, because of what this administration has done, encouraging more and more and more, developing programs to encourage more and more and more people to come here. The government, Biden and Harris, are having to fund that on the backs of the American people. And right now in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, all of these states are hurting because of this truly natural disaster, not a Biden-Harris-made disaster. They're saying we need more money. And of course, they need more money because they've been laundering it from the intended purpose of this fund that Congress set forth. Laws be damned. 

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Joins White House Daily Press Briefing

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House on July 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. The press briefing focused on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump and the U.S. Secret Service response. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

As relief efforts and disaster response teams work to address the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Mayorkas issued a chilling warning about FEMA funding.

"We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season," Mayorkas said Wednesday. 

Hurricane Helene made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm. It lurched up through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.  

The death toll has risen to over 190 across the affected states. 

