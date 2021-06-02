Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Alaska Senate candidate slams Lisa Murkowski for 'enabling' Biden's 'radical environmental extremism agenda'

Biden recently froze oil and gas leases in the Alaskan refuge ANWR

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Alaska Senate candidate blasts Lisa Murkowski for enabling Biden’s ‘radical’ energy policiesVideo

Alaska Senate candidate blasts Lisa Murkowski for enabling Biden’s ‘radical’ energy policies

Kelly Tshibaka says that Rep. Murkowski, R-Ala., is ‘complicit’ in allowing Joe Biden to enact a ‘radical’ environmental ‘extremism’ agenda.

Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka slammed Rep. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Wednesday for enabling President Biden's "radical environmental extremism agenda."

BIDEN'S TULSA TRIP, 'RACIAL WEALTH GAP' POLICIES HIGHLIGHT STARK DIVISIONS ON RACE ISSUES

KELLY TSHIBAKA: Lisa Murkowski has been complicit in enabling Joe Biden’s radical environmental extremism agenda. She was opposed to Donald Trump in 2016, opposed to him in 2020, was an obstacle to him through his entire administration—never mind that he was one of the best presidents we’ve had for Alaska and our energy policy. 

But, on top of that, she’s helping Joe Biden. She was the deciding vote that let Deb Haaland through the energy committee and it’s under Secretary Haaland and the Department of Interior that’s leading this suspension of our leases that have been lawfully executed. That vote cost us billions here in Alaska. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Biden oil and gas refuge freeze is ‘devastating’ for Alaskans: Alaska Senate candidateVideo
This article was written by Fox News staff.