Alaska Senate candidate slams Lisa Murkowski for 'enabling' Biden's 'radical environmental extremism agenda'

Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka slammed Rep. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Wednesday for enabling President Biden's "radical environmental extremism agenda."

KELLY TSHIBAKA: Lisa Murkowski has been complicit in enabling Joe Biden’s radical environmental extremism agenda. She was opposed to Donald Trump in 2016, opposed to him in 2020, was an obstacle to him through his entire administration—never mind that he was one of the best presidents we’ve had for Alaska and our energy policy.

But, on top of that, she’s helping Joe Biden. She was the deciding vote that let Deb Haaland through the energy committee and it’s under Secretary Haaland and the Department of Interior that’s leading this suspension of our leases that have been lawfully executed. That vote cost us billions here in Alaska.

