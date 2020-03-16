Al Roker, Craig Melvin miss ‘Today’ after NBC staffer tests positive for coronavirus

NBC’s “Today” show was without Al Roker and Craig Melvin on Monday morning, amid concerns after a staffer on the show tested positive for coronavirus.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19,” anchor Savannah Guthrie told viewers on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them, we promise to keep you posted.

Both are fine right now, they feel good, but caution is the order of the day,” Guthrie said.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim told staffers in a memo that the employee who tested positive for coronavirus is experiencing "mild symptoms" and undergoing treatment.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

NBC News is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and studio,'' Oppenheim said, according to “Today.”

NBC is examining which employees were in close proximity of the staffer who tested positive and asking them to self-quarantine, according to “Today.”

“Today” is broadcast from NBC’s Rockefeller Center studios in the heart of New York City, which has been impacted significantly by the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY CLOSING MOVIE THEATRES, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

New York City officials on Sunday said its public school system will close for over a month in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a decision affecting over 1.1 million children.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT: WHERE DOES IT STAND?

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the closure will last through at least April 20 and possibly for the whole school year.

The city itself has also taken drastic steps to deal with the crisis, forcing restaurants to limit themselves to takeout and delivery service, and closing many establishments to prevent the spread of the virus through crowds.

The mayor predicted that coronavirus will continue to be a problem “for at least six months.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.