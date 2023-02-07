Ahead of Biden's address to Congress, fierce debate on Twitter: 'Hard to say the State of the Union is strong'

The State of the Union is still hours away, but Twitter didn’t waste any time in arguing over the state of affairs in the nation.

The State of The Union was trending on Twitter Tuesday morning as thousands of users speculated on the contents of Biden’s speech.

Many Republicans criticized the President for general weakness on foreign policy, especially after a Chinese spy balloon carrying surveillance equipment flew across the continental United States from coast to coast.

BIDEN BATTERED BY CRISES SINCE LAST STATE OF THE UNION

Rep. Jim Jordan pointed to the controversy as a clear symbol of Biden’s lack of strength. "Hard to say the State of the Union is ‘strong’ when our commander-in-chief lets a Chinese spy balloon fly across our entire country before doing anything about it."

Foreign policy experts told Fox News Digital that the spy balloon was likely able to send sensitive data to the Chinese Communist Party before it was downed by the U.S. military on Saturday.

Another popular conservative poster said that he would not watch the State of the Union. "I’m not going to watch the embarrassing village idiot fumbling and mumbling his way through the State of the Union."

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

ACT for America Founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote that she would like to see House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tear up Biden's speech live on television. "Congresswoman Mary Miller is boycotting Biden's State of the Union. I love that. But I would REALLY love to see Kevin McCarthy rip up Joe Biden's speech afterwards."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously tore up her copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech in 2020, an experience that she later said made her feel "liberated."

JILL BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT? IT'S MORE REAL THAN YOU THINK

In sharp contrast, Twitter users on the left defended Biden and even offered some advice for the speech.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC that has been beset with scandals, including a former leader who admitted that he sent "inappropriate" messages to men, argued: "The State of the Union is strong. Why does that make Republicans so unhappy?"

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann advised that Biden start his speech by pulling out a "shredded Chinese balloon" from the lectern and sitting a "Sidewinder missile" on his shoulder.

"The country is full of morons who only understand shiny objects and Top Gun movies. It’s time we get some of them, at least, to vote Democratic."

Some on the left had harsh words for the president's first State of the Union address last year.

One of the founders of Black Lives Matter, who has been embroiled in a real estate scandal, recently criticized Biden for refusing to support the defunding of the police in his 2022 speech to Congress.

"This movement was able to help get Joe Biden into office," Patrisse Cullors said, "and yet in his first State of the Union address, he yelled: ‘Fund the police.’"

