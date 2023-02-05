Lincoln Project mocked for posting Biden victory lap about China spy balloon: It's down 'just like inflation'

Twitter users mocked The Lincoln Project congratulating President Biden for shooting down the Chinese spy balloon and lowering inflation in what many saw as a tone-deaf tweet on Saturday.

Although this balloon was spotted in Montana on Wednesday, the U.S. waited until Saturday when the balloon had passed over the Atlantic Ocean to shoot it down. Many political figures criticized this hesitation, but the anti-Trump organization celebrated the move and bragged about the president’s accomplishments on Twitter.

"Balloon down, just like inflation. Joe did that," The Lincoln Project tweeted along with a video of Biden saying "We’re going to take care of it" spliced with a report stating "It appears that that China spy balloon has now been shot down over the Atlantic Ocean."

Twitter users blasted this tweet for ignoring past record-high levels of inflation as well as undermining the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.

Actor Dean Cain remarked, "Inflation was at 1.4% when he took office."

"No one living outside of Washington, D.C. thinks drawing attention to balloons or inflation is a good thing for @JoeBiden," Young American’s Foundation president and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker tweeted.

Conservative media personality Collin Rugg commented, "Praising a president for 15% inflation over 2 years and allowing China to take a tour across the U.S…Do you love humiliation?"

"You can't send enough money to these people," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

Former congressional candidate David Giglio agreed, "These people still go around pretending that they are Republicans. They aren’t. They are the ultimate grifters. A total con operation."

"This is the best parody site on Twitter," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker tweeted.

The Lincoln Project was originally formed as an organization of Republicans strategists to counter Donald Trump ahead of his re-election campaign in 2019. However, since then, the group has been marred with scandals including co-founder John Weaver being accused by 20 young men with "at least two minors" of sexual harassment.

However, the organization as well as its advisors have been heavily featured on mainstream media as Republican experts to attack the GOP. Aside from Donald Trump, the organization has also frequently criticized other rising conservative figures such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Axios reported in November that ABC News veterans Paul Slavin and Keith Summa partnered up with The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, Rick Wilson, Reed Galen, and Joe Trippi to create a "pro-democracy" media outlet. According to the report, the website "Resolute Square" is an alternative news site for people who "reject political extremism and the GOP."