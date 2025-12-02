Aftyn Behn dodges questions on police funding, policy disagreements with Kamala Harris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic congressional hopeful Aftyn Behn dodged questions Monday about whether she thought more money for police would be good or bad during an interview ahead of her special election.

CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Behn about social media posts the candidate made in 2020 about wanting to dissolve the police department in Nashville and pressed her on whether she would want more funding for cops in her district now.

"So those past comments were at a time when I was a private citizen. As an activist and organizer, and now as a Tennessee lawmaker, I represent 40,000 individual opinions and political thought," she said.

Hunt asked Behn again, "And so what do you think now? Would more money for cops be good or bad?"

Behn said it depends on what the community wants.

"I’ve worked with communities, at least my constituents, want to ensure that there is investment in their community for community safety, community protection, mental health services and that’s what I’m hearing from at least my constituents," she said.

Behn, a Democratic state representative and former healthcare community organizer, is running against Republican nominee Matt Van Epps to represent Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in Tuesday's special election. The winner will succeed former GOP Rep. Mark Green, who resigned in June to take a job in the private sector.

Behn also dodged questions about whether she disagreed with any of 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' policies.

"Honestly, haven‘t thought about it. I‘ve got 24 hours to — I don‘t mean to be flippant, but I have 24 hours to win this race. And, all I‘ve been thinking about is talking to every last voter possible, at the doors and trying to make my case as to why I am the best candidate," she said.

"But there's no policy that you would identify that again, the party's presidential nominee held, that you do not agree with?" Hunt asked again.

Behn insisted she was focusing on lowering costs for the people of Tennessee. After the interview, Hunt told her CNN panel that she was "surprised" Behn couldn't name a point of disagreement with Harris, who lost Tennessee to President Donald Trump by nearly 30 points.

Behn made headlines for criticizing Nashville, which is part of the district she hopes to represent, in a 2020 podcast that resurfaced days before the Dec. 2 special election.

"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it' city to the rest of the country. But I hate it," she said in the podcast.

Trump won the district comfortably in the 2024 election, and Democrats are hoping an upset victory or at least a close loss by Behn would give them further political momentum going into 2026.