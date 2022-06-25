After Roe v. Wade ruling, MSNBC host rages at Dem voters: ‘We tried to tell you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the opening monologue of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, host Tiffany Cross railed against Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Cross claimed that the right to choose an abortion is a "human right" and that the Supreme Court is forcing the entire country to abide by "Christian doctrine." She also berated Democratic voters, saying her and her fellow pundits warned them this would happen.

The liberal host repeatedly referred to Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a "handmaiden," a reference to both Barrett's religious upbringing and the TV show The Handmaid’s Tale, a series about women forced to give birth in a society run by tyrannical, theocratic patriarchs.

Cross opened her show by announcing the news of the end of Roe v. Wade in dark, dramatic fashion. She stated, "Today, for the first time in 49 years, American women are waking up with less rights than we had yesterday. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade."

The host mention the ongoing pro-abortion rights protests that have sprung up in the decision’s wake and asserted, "The majority of Americans did not want the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. A majority of Americans."

"But four men, who will never bear children, and one handmaiden, decided for an entire country that their Christian doctrine is the only way," Cross stated, getting angrier as she continued.

"Let me reiterate this," she said, asserting, "A woman’s right to choose is a human right. A person’s ability and choice to bring life into this world is their choice."

She then tried to connect the gun issue to the abortion issue, claiming, "In America, where guns are the leading cause for death for children, an AR-15 has more rights than a woman does."

The CDC reported that in 2020, 4,368 children were killed in incidents involving guns, with two-thirds of them being homicide. Though the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute recorded around 930,000 abortions in 2020.

The number of abortions, which is always a direct killing of a human life, is 213 times higher than the child gun death number.

During her opener, Cross slammed the Supreme Court for trying to "mandate births" in the country because it would add to the number of struggling kids already living here. "And now, the Supreme Court wants to mandate births in a country where 17 million children are hungry, and more than 420,000 children are in the foster care system."

Cross then provided her "I told you so moment" for the audience, stating, "None of this should be a surprise. Why? Because we warned you. Every time we told you to vote and pointed to this decades-old Republican promise."

Cross mentioned various landmarks on the way to this judicial decision, stating, "When Obama was blocked from placing a judge on the Supreme Court, when the overgrown oompa-loompa was voted into office, when Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and the real-life handmaiden Amy Coney Barrett were nominated and confirmed, we tried to tell you."

"And now here we are," she concluded.