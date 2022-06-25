Roe v. Wade ruling: CNN host slams Navarro for citing special needs relatives to justify abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN host and political commentator S.E. Cupp rebuked CNN commentator Ana Navarro after Navarro insisted that Roe v. Wade and abortion rights were necessary for families who might want to terminate special needs children in the womb.

Although she’s pro-choice, Cupp slammed Navarro for insinuating that abortion should be there to snuff out these lives as if they’re disposable. In a powerful Twitter thread, Cupp mentioned that she has an "autistic child" and that she’s "never met" a parent who wanted to abort their special needs child.

Cupp’s comments followed those made by Navarro during a CNN segment covering the landmark Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

During the segment, guest panelist and GOP strategist Alice Stewart addressed the ardently pro-choice Navarro, saying, "I don't understand how you can say on one hand you support life, yet you're fine with a woman's decision to choose abortion."

Navarro punched back hard, stating, "I am not anybody to tell you what you need to do with your life or with your uterus." She then mentioned special needs people in her family, saying, "I have a family with a lot of special needs kids. I have a brother who's 57 and has the mental and motor skills of a one-year-old. And I know what that means financially, emotionally, physically for a family. And I know not all families can do it."

She also spoke of her "step-granddaughter who was born with Down syndrome" and her "step-grandson who is very autistic, who has autism," adding that it is "difficult" for their families to "get services."

It was clear Navarro was stating that many folks need the option to end the lives of these individuals while they’re still in the womb.

Early Saturday morning, Cupp publicly disagreed with Navarro’s arguments. She began a Twitter thread, stating, "It’s taken me a minute to decide whether I wanted to share this. But ultimately, [I[ felt like I had to. Yesterday, @ananavarro, you made an argument that one of the reasons you were pro-choice was because you knew children with special needs, in your family. So do I."

Recounting the CNN analysts claims, Cupp continued, "You said you have a step-grand daughter with Down’s syndrome, and a ‘step-grandson who is very autistic.’ And that ‘there are mothers and people who are in that society or in that community will tell you they’ve considered suicide because that’s how difficult it is to get help."

Cupp torched Navarro’s thinking, replying, "I have an autistic child. I have never met a parent of an autistic child or any parent of a special needs child who said they’d wished they’d aborted him or her."

"These children face enough stigmas and challenges. Please don’t use our incredible, special, wonderful, super-hero kids to make political arguments, especially about the benefits of abortion," Cupp continued.

The CNN host subsequently clarified she wanted Roe v. Wade to not be overturned but insisted that Navarro’s statements were inappropriate. "I have been clear. I don’t want Roe overturned. But don’t even for a second make it about our special needs kids. NOT EVEN ONE SECOND," she tweeted emphatically.

Cupp added one final rebuke for Navarro, asking her to "Make the argument that you don’t want to have a kid. Don’t make the argument that you don’t want to have a KIND of kid that we HAVE AND LOVE."