Rep. McCaul: Schiff was 'complicit' with whistleblower, doesn't want Republican questioning

Congressional Democrats, including House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., coordinated with the Trump whistleblower and are afraid the truth will come out if he's questioned, said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"I think they were complicit in working with the whistleblower to come forward with his complaint and start this entire impeachment inquiry," he said.

"I think that's why Adam Schiff is so protective of the whistleblowers[sic] because he is concerned about the truth that will come out if we get access to him," McCaul continued.

McCaul doubled down on his accusations by continuing to accuse Schiff of collusion and said the Democrats' evidence doesn't rise to the level of impeachment.

"The best evidence is the [Ukraine] phone call itself, which I don't think is worthy of an impeachment proceeding," he said. "My theory is that Adam Schiff and his staff had access to the whistleblower and were complicit with this complaint being filed, which started this entire charade -- this entire impeachment inquiry."

He also slammed Schiff for diminishing the probe's credibility with selective leaking and said it's wrong to hide the hearings from public view.

"It's very interesting that Adam Schiff and his team can selectively leak out information, leak out opening statements, leak out selective testimony that is to their advantage while not being transparent and giving the entire testimony to the American people," he said.

"That's what we've been objecting to... from day one, is how secretive this process is," McCaul added. "This should be an open hearing, full and transparent, with due process and it's not."