Katherine Heigl returns to Emmys after 10 years, excited to dress up after living 'in sweatpants' on Utah farm

Katherine Heigl has returned to the Emmy Awards.

On Monday night, the "Grey's Anatomy" star stunned on the red carpet in a bright red gown. Speaking to "Extra" before the award show, Heigl said she was thrilled to dress up since, these days, she "lives in sweatpants" at her farm in Utah.

"This is the first time I've gotten to dress up like this in years," she added. "It's really fun."

The award show recreated a hospital set before Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens, Chandra Wilson and Justin Chambers each shared a moment from their time on the hit medical drama.

Heigl, who stars in "Firefly Lane" on Netflix, was last seen at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 with her husband, musician Josh Kelley. Kelley was also in attendance at this year's award show. The couple reportedly moved after she wrapped on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2010.

Heigl told "Extra" before the show that she has not "seen my old friends in years, so this is really fun and exciting."

She added, "[James Picken Jr.]’s like the kindest, gentlest soul… so is Chandra, Ellen and Justin is gonna be really fun."

"Grey's Anatomy" was not the only cast to reunite on Monday night. Kelsey Grammer joined the "Cheers" cast on stage. Ted Danson, Rhea Pearlman, George Wendt and John Ratzenberger met on the "Cheers" set to present the outstanding directing in a comedy series award to "The Bear" director Christopher Storer, who was not in the audience.

They also presented the comedy series writing award to Storer.

Grammer told Fox News Digital on the red carpet before the show, "At least a couple of us are getting together to kind of salute the show in the past and present some of the new talent in the world, and it's actually a good feeling."

He also acknowledged some of the "Cheers" crew they have lost, saying "It's a little bit sad, of course, with Kirstie (Alley) and Nick Colasanto... Kirstie [Alley] was such a supportive friend and a pal and a magnificent woman. One of the funniest people who ever lived. I miss her all the time."

"The Sopranos" stars Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli paid tribute to the mob drama during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards from what appeared to be Bracco's on-screen office.

Bracco, who starred as psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi, stood alongside Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, to introduce the best supporting actress award.

"The Sopranos" recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The show was nominated for over 100 Emmys and won 21 Emmy awards.

Bracco shared, "Speaking for Michael and myself, and the entire cast and crew, it was an honor working with Sopranos creator David Chase and, of course, the great James Gandolfini."

Martin Lawrence reunited with his "Martin" co-stars – Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold – at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The group presented the award for lead actor in a comedy series before acknowledging that "Martin" never won an Emmy.

"We should've won an Emmy during our run," Campbell said. When host Anthony Anderson jokingly informed the cast that they were not there to win an Emmy, Lawrence said, "It's all good. I'm just excited to be here on the Emmys stage."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.