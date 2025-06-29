Actress Charlize Theron warns 'people will lose their lives' over Trump's foreign aid cuts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Charlize Theron was furious at the Trump administration’s foreign aid cuts on Saturday and claimed they were already responsible for many deaths.

"The world feels like it’s burning because it is," Theron said at the annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program Block Party, according to Variety.

Although she didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, the 49-year-old Oscar winner appeared to reference efforts by him and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut foreign aid spending through USAID funds.

Trump also signed an executive order in February cutting all foreign aid to South Africa, citing concerns about the country "seizing" ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property and alleged racial discrimination.

"Foreign aid cuts brought HIV and AIDS programs in my home country of South Africa to an absolute standstill," Theron said. "All of this is not just detrimental, it’s dangerous. People will lose their lives. Many have already, unfortunately, and at a frightening rate. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see this kind of unnecessary suffering."

Theron also criticized recent immigration raids in Los Angeles and claimed that women and LGBTQ people are also under threat of "being erased."

"Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S. and across the globe, we are moving backwards fast. Immigration policy is destroying the lives of families, not criminals. Women’s rights are becoming less and less every day, queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased, and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn’t just policy, it’s personal. F--- them," she said.

However, Theron emphasized that there is hope in "standing up, organizing, protesting, voting and caring for each other, and refusing to accept that this is the new normal." She touted her charity as an example.

Fox News Digital reached out to Theron’s representative for comment.

Theron was previously political in a 2023 "Drag Isn’t Dangerous" telethon warning to "f--- anybody up" trying to "f--- with anything" to do with drag queens after several conservative lawmakers attempted to pass laws to keep sexual drag queen performances away from children.

