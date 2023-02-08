Actor Brendan Fraser pans Golden Globes award as a 'hood ornament': 'Wouldn’t be meaningful to me'

Actor Brendan Fraser slammed the Golden Globes trophy as a "hood ornament" and said the award show wouldn't mean anything to him during an interview on Tuesday.

Fraser joined Howard Stern's Sirius XM talk show for an interview and wondered if his nomination for best actor in a major motion picture drama for Darren Aronofsky’s "The Whale" was a "cynical nomination."

"They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?" Fraser said during the interview.

Fraser praised Austin Butler, who won best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in "Elvis," and said it was "well deserved."

Fraser has accused Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of groping him in 2003. He announced in November that he would not attend the Golden Globes.

"I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination," Fraser told Stern. "I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation. We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth…What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed."

Fraser was also nominated for an Oscar for his role in "The Whale" in January.

He plays Charlie in "The Whale," a 600-pound gay man who believes his life is ending.

Fraser said the Golden Globes did change his thinking by putting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "front and center."

"And the good news is, they did something important in that broadcast and it changed my thinking about them: they put Zelenskyy front and center. They let him have the stage, and that’s a powerful statement and something I can get behind and support," he said.

Fraser told Fox News Digital in January that "The Whale" changed his life after he found out he was nominated for an Oscar.

"I’m absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible makeup," he said. "I wouldn’t have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!"