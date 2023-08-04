'Act of corruption': Ari Fleischer rips into Biden for his 'web of lies'

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said Friday he believes President Biden lied about his involvement in Hunter Biden's businesses because he had "deep" involvement. The former White House press secretary told "The Faulkner Focus" that even if then-Vice President Biden did not take any money from foreign countries or businesses, the act of helping his son's business by using his position was "an act of corruption."

ARI FLEISCHER: The New York Post keeps being right. … Much to the dismay of the mainstream media. Look, Joe Biden is getting caught in a web of lies on this. And the only reason I think he lied and lied from the start and lied so vehemently about having no discussions, period, with his son is because he knew he was up deep in so many of his son's business matters. He knew he put himself on the phone more than 20 times to help his son get business, as the sitting vice president. That itself is an act of corruption. Whether or not he received money from it doesn't matter. It was an act of corruption for the sitting vice president to get on the phone call to help his son get business, particularly from foreign countries.

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner confirmed during his recent closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee that then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the infamous spring 2015 dinner with son Hunter's foreign business associates, despite the Biden campaign repeatedly saying Biden was never there.

Devon Archer told investigators that the elder Biden "had dinner" with him and several others, including "Vadym P. from Burisma." When Biden arrived, Archer said Biden "shook everybody's hand" and joined their conversation.

In 2020, the New York Post reported an explosive story about Hunter Biden introducing his then-vice president father to a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, where Hunter had served on its board and reportedly collected more than $50,000 per month.

The story set off a firestorm and rejections from Biden's close aides. Andrew Bates, who is now a White House spokesperson but at the time worked on the communication team of Biden's 2020 campaign, roundly denied the meeting ever happened.

Bates told Politico the campaign "reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time, and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place."

