JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden and the media have been lying about the Biden family business dealings

JESSE WATTERS: The full transcript of Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, has just been released — and it confirms everything that Joe Biden and the media have been lying to you about. Archer testified not only did Joe Biden know about his son's foreign business, but Vice President Joe Biden said at elegant dinners that lasted hours with his son’s foreign clients, and he knew exactly who they were.

According to Archer, Joe would enter the room and shake everybody's hand. They weren't going to him. Joe Biden was coming to them. One of these dinners, Archer says, was a birthday dinner at Cafe Milano in Georgetown in the spring of 2014. Now, we checked. Neither Joe, Hunter or Archer have birthdays in the spring. So, why was the vice president attending one of his son's dirty foreign client's birthday dinners?

Well, according to Archer, the guest list for the birthday dinner included Russian billionaires, friends of Putin, a Burisma executive and a Kazakhstani businessman…

Archer says after the birthday dinner, one of the Kazakhstanis wired Hunter $142,000. It was wired through a bank that was later shut down for helping North Korea buy ballistic missiles. On the wiring instructions from the dirty bank, the reason for the wire, the Kazakhstani wrote this: "For car." Hunter took the $142,000 and wired it to a car dealership in Jersey where he bought a brand-new Porsche Panamera. See how this works? Hunter brings Daddy to the dinner with clients and drives off in a Porsche.