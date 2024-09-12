ABC News rebuked by pro-life group, asked for correction of abortion claim by debate moderator

FIRST ON FOX -- A prominent pro-life group isn’t happy with ABC News over its hosting of Tuesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America sent a letter to ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic and debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis on Wednesday that urges them to issue a correction and meet with abortion survivors over a viral moment where Davis fact-checked Trump.

"[The] ABC News Presidential Debate featured network moderator Linsey Davis attempting to debunk former President Trump's assertion that some states allow for the killing of an infant after birth," Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

During the debate, Trump referred to infamous comments made by former Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 but was promptly "fact-checked" by Davis. At the time, Northam suggested that in those rare instances of third-trimester abortions, a baby could be born alive and a "discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

"The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother," Northam said in 2019.

Trump's apparent reference to Northam at the debate drew a quick rebuke from Davis.

"There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born," Davis said.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America claims the ABC moderator was "inaccurate" and should correct the record.

"This is 100% inaccurate. Her statement tragically ignores the reality of babies who survive failed, late-term abortions but are denied basic medical care and left to die," Dannenfelser wrote.

"We are writing to request a swift correction from Ms. Davis and ABC News. It is undeniable that babies are born in this country after failed abortions, as the facts below demonstrate," she continued. "A correction from the network and the debate moderators is an important first step in acknowledging this fact. We also encourage ABC to meet with abortion survivors who are a living testament to the need for born-alive protections."

The pro-life advocate then added several claims to back up the request for a correction, including "numerous examples of babies born alive after failed abortions" and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that "between 2003 and 2014, around 143 babies died after being born alive following failed abortions."

It also cited a report from the center-right outlet The Dispatch about Minnesota recording eight deaths among infants who survived abortion attempts during Tim Walz’s tenure as governor.

"It’s also a fact that, as a U.S. senator, Kamala Harris voted against protections for babies born alive after failed abortions. And as a member of Congress, her running mate Tim Walz even issued a public apology for ‘accidentally’ voting for said legislation after he previously voted against it," Dannenfelser wrote.

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life president requested an in-person meeting with ABC honchos to speak directly with abortion survivors.

Numerous fact-checks published after the debate slammed Trump for his remarks on abortion.

"Infanticide is illegal in every state, and Harris and Walz have never supported it," CBS News reported. NPR also cited a Kaiser Family Foundation report earlier this year that stated abortions "after birth" are illegal in all 50 states.

At the debate, Harris dodged a question from Davis over whether she supported any restrictions on a woman's right to an abortion.

"I absolutely support reinstating the protections of Roe v. Wade," Harris said. "And as you rightly mentioned, nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That is not happening."

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.