'ABC insider' who purportedly leaked Epstein video suggests CBS staffer wrongfully took the fall

An anonymous "ABC insider" has apparently spoken out about the growing controversy surrounding allegations that the Disney-owned network spiked a story that would have exposed now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

In a piece published by the controversial group Project Veritas, the alleged leaker -- using the pseudonym "Ignotus" -- began by stressing, "I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise," and expressed their desire to make the information public out of "anger, confusion and sadness."

"I’ve walked the halls experiencing similar feelings we are all having right now," wrote the supposed leaker, addressing ABC employees. "All of you regardless of your own personal differences in one form or another do an outstanding job. I sincerely enjoy working with each and every one of you and will continue to do so throughout our careers."

Ignotus then addressed "those wrongfully accused," an apparent reference to Ashley Bianco, a former ABC News staffer who was fired from her job at CBS News after executives at ABC informed their CBS counterparts that they suspected she was behind the leak. Shortly after Project Veritas published the comments by "Ignotus," Bianco publicly declared she wasn’t the leaker.

"It is terrible that you have been lashed out at by the company. I know some may put the burden of guilt on me, but my conscience is clear," Ignotus wrote. "The actions of the company towards you are the result of their own and not anyone else. The public outcry, from coast to coast, of all people, creeds, and political affiliations, is clear. I have not one doubt that there will always be support for you, and you will have prosperous careers. For neither you, nor I, have done anything wrong."

The reported leaker also offered an apology to ABC News anchor Amy Robach, who griped about her superiors' decision not to air an interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in the hot mic video, but did not apologize for the leak itself.

"When I first stumbled across this, my initial reaction was outrage. But this soon turned towards empathy. I can not imagine doing all the hard work to only have it shelved," Ignotus explained. "If the past few years have taught us anything, it is the truth that some of us have endured many hardships in this industry. From the spiking of stories regarding prominent and powerful people in this world, and to yours. I believe you are an outstanding reporter and have done such tremendous work in the community as well."

"I sit right here with you all in complete shock," the letter continued. "I, like many, are at a loss for words on how this has been handled. Instead of addressing this head-on like the company has in the past, it has spun into a mission of seek-and-destroy. Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport. I challenge all of you to actually look inwards and remember why this company engages in journalism. We all hold the First Amendment at the foundation of this company, yet forget its history, its purpose, and its reasoning for even coming into existence to begin with."

"We are all human and mortal, creatures of mistakes and redemption. The road to redemption favors no soul."

Project Veritas, whose founder, James O'Keefe, describes himself as a “guerrilla journalist,” published the footage that included Robach saying ABC refused to air the interview in part because the British royal family would have objected.

Despite widespread criticism, ABC News downplayed the significance of the video, telling Fox News that Robach’s Epstein story wasn’t fit to air.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since, we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it," an ABC News spokesperson told Fox News. "That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.