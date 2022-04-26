ABC, CBS and NBC ignore report that Biden met with Hunter Biden business partner at White House in 2010

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden's most prominent investment partner had an official sit-down with then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2010, but Americans who rely on ABC, CBS and NBC for information would have no idea.

Eric Schwerin, president of the Rosemont Seneca firm, met with Biden while Biden was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama, the New York Post reported Saturday. Schwerin is linked to a variety of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, past and present.

BIDEN MET WITH HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER AT WHITE HOUSE IN 2010: REPORT

Hunter Biden's finances have come under intense scrutiny as evidence mounts showing his father was used as leverage in negotiations, but many mainstream news outlets and tech giants have ignored bombshell development dating back to Twitter censoring the Post’s 2020 laptop story.

ABC’s "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight," CBS’ "CBS Mornings" and "Evening News," and NBC’s "Today" and "Nightly News" all ignored then-Vice President Biden’s meeting with Schwerin from when the Post reported it through Tuesday morning, according to a review of transcripts via Grabien.

ABC, CBS and NBC haven’t mentioned Hunter Biden or Schwerin in any capacity since Saturday.

The meeting with Joe Biden was one of 19 visits Schwerin paid to the White House, where he also met with a variety of aides to the vice president, according to archived visitor logs from the Obama White House.

ABC, CBS AND NBC IGNORED BORDER PATROL BEING CLEARED OF ‘WHIPPING’ MIGRANTS AFTER PUSHING INITIAL CLAIM: STUDY

The president has repeatedly denied discussing his son's business ventures with him. Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki was asked to confirm if Biden's statement that he has not discussed with his son his overseas business dealings still stands.

"Yes," Psaki replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Psaki declined to comment Monday when asked about the Post report about Biden meeting with his son’s business partners.

"I don’t have any information on that, I’m happy to check and see if there is any more comment," Psaki said.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.