AB Stoddard says Hillary Clinton’s 'thirst for relevance is unquenchable'

Hillary Clinton’s "thirst for relevance is, really, unquenchable,” A.B. Stoddard told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” in response to the former secretary of state’s accusing Tulsi Gabbard of being a “Russian asset.”

Gabbard on Monday suggested that a meeting with Clinton might be an appropriate next step, as both Democratic and Republican politicians, including President Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders, condemned the suggestion that the congresswoman is a secret Russian asset.

"Well, she had something to say about me, and I would have been very happy to have that conversation directly face-to-face with her," Gabbard said.

On "The Daily Briefing," Stoddard, an associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics, said: “This is where she [Clinton] clearly overstepped."

Stoddard also said that Clinton’s statements toward Gabbard, a veteran, were “beyond the pale.”

Speaking to reporters at an Iowa coffee shop, Gabbard, D-Hawaii, lamented that Clinton had pulled out of a planned appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, where Gabbard is set to speak. Clinton was said to have abandoned the summit to avoid appearing with former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

During the recent interview, Clinton asserted that Russians were "grooming her to be the third-party candidate" and spoiler in the 2020 race. Clinton hinted that Gabbard was the "favorite of the Russians."

But, Gabbard reiterated to reporters Monday that she would commit to voting for the Democrats' eventual nominee, and would not run as a third-party candidate.

Stoddard went on to say, “She’s [Clinton is] actually doing the bidding of the Russians because they seek to divide the Democratic Party as they did in 2016 and divide all Americans across political lines.”

