9/11 survivors' risk of getting coronavirus spikes as stay-at-home orders loosen



Every day is a struggle for those who survived the Sept. 11attacks on the World Trade Center, but things only got worse for those first responders when the coronavirus arrived in the United States.

“We just immediately started bunkering down and stocking up on food and stuff. We knew it was a respiratory infection and something I didn't want to get, so my wife, she took precautions even before the government mandated it," Rob Serra, a retired New York City Fire Department (NYFD) firefighter and member of the Board of Directors for the Ray Pfeifer Foundation, told Fox News.



Serra’s first day on the job with the NYFD was Sept. 11, 2001. After donating a pint of blood, he rushed to the World Trade Center only to be met with the dust and the falling remains of the Twin Towers. He and other firefighters took shelter in the Battery Tunnel before digging their friends out of the rubble.



Since February, the retired firefighter has been taking shelter in his Staten Island basement as an extra precaution because he is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Serra has suffered several from multiple 9/11-related illnesses like autoimmune and respiratory issues. Even as New York State loosens restrictions and stay-at-home orders, the 40-year-old is still living in fear of the virus for not only his own health, but the health of other 9/11 survivors.



During the COVID-19 shutdowns, the 9/11 health program had to transition from in-office visits to telemedicine and virtual e-visits.

“That's where a lot of guys get diagnosed," Serra said, referring to in-office doctor appointments. "They say that early diagnosis is our best chance of survival and for the last three months [we haven’t been able to be tested]."