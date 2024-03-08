5-year-old assistant basketball coach goes viral for big personality: 'Every day is game day!'

A tiny coach with a big personality has gone viral for his pre-game pep talks and passionate coaching style.

Five-year-old Christopher Bess has captured the hearts of millions after his basketball coaching videos went viral.

"Every day is game day!" Christopher shouted on "Fox & Friends" Friday.

‘LACROSSE MY HEART’: HIGH SCHOOLERS BAND TOGETHER TO MAKE SPORTS ACCESSIBLE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Christopher, known as Coach CB to his team, helps his father, Reginald, coach the Tarboro High School varsity boys' basketball team in North Carolina.

"When I say I coach my whole butt off, I say I coach my whole butt off! When I coach my whole butt off, we all play our whole butts off," Coach CB told players during a pre-game speech.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Although only five, his love for coaching began years earlier, at the age of two. While in pre-K, Christopher dressed up as a coach to emulate his dad. His dream is to follow in his father's footsteps and become a coach.

Reginald, who has been coaching for nearly two decades, said the team embraces Coach CB and listens to him like they would any other coach.

LEGALLY BLIND TEXAS STUDENT DEFIES THE ODDS, GETS ACCEPTED INTO VETERINARIAN SCHOOL: ‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE’

"They love him. They embrace him. Sometimes I think they listen to him more and they listen to me. But it's just amazing to see high school guys pretty much gather around him. He's talking to them on the sideline telling them keep their head up," Reginald said.

"It's just amazing just to see how the kids adapt to him."

Christopher also likes to encourage his big brother, who is a 14-year-old freshman on the team.

The little coach has made such a name for himself in the North Carolina community that he was invited to help coach the high school all-star game.

"He just got the invitation yesterday, so – we actually had it, but he asked me, he said, ‘Well, does that mean you sit on the bench and I got to stand up, or do you stand up and I sit on the bench?’ I said, ‘Well, you can stand up and coach, man,’" Reginald said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dubbed the "2024 Coach of the Year," Coach CB gave the morning show viewers a weekend pep talk.

"Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games."