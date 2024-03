Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Faith Snapp has never let her blindness get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

A 22-year-old Texas native who is legally blind, Snapp was accepted into the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, FOX 26 Houston reported.

"My entire life, my family has raised horses and goats for as long as I can remember," Snapp shared with the news affiliate.

"I always loved animals."

Snapp and her twin brother were both born prematurely — and with very limited vision.

Her right eye is only able to detect movement, while her left eye is better at making out shapes, colors and large prints, the Fox affiliate stated.

She has "less than 10% field vision." She's always had trouble seeing far distances.

Snapp has had a guide dog since high school, but she has never let her disability come across as a limitation.

She was in several clubs in high school and even worked at local animal clinics, FOX 26 stated.

While her blindness may have been a challenge at first, she "needed" people to come alongside her and support her dreams.

"I just needed to find the people and the accommodations and the places that would be willing to help me," the 22-year-old student told the Texas station.

"That was a little bit challenging because I think oftentimes people place limitations on somebody with a disability because they assume that they are limited."

Snapp will begin classes in August, and hopes to pursue a career as a mixed-animal veterinarian, working with both large and small animals.

It doesn't matter what challenges a person may be facing, Snapp said; people should not give up on their dreams.

"No matter who you are or what your circumstances… anything is possible," she said.

"I just hope my story can help others realize that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to."

