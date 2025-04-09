19-year-old 'tradwife' influencer goes viral for being a stay-at-home wife, defying societal norms

19-year-old social media influencer Savanna Stone is defying societal norms and embracing her life as a stay-at-home wife, drawing in millions of views across Instagram and TikTok.

Stone shares videos from her Florida home where she discusses the need for women to embrace femininity and healthy marriages, and tells young women that it is OK to want to be a wife and a mother.

In one of her viral videos, Stone said, in part:

"Have you tried putting on a sundress and cooking his favorite meal? Have you tried actually listening when he speaks? Have you tried being happy and joyful when he comes home instead of nagging him? Have you tried keeping the house clean so that it's a sanctuary for him to come home to and not more chaos?"

"I had this moment before I got married and, through a lot of conversations with my husband now to where I realized, you know what, I just want to be a traditional woman. I want to stay at home, be a stay-at-home wife. I want to stay home with my kids one day. I want to rebuild a nuclear family because the left and modern feminism has truly tried to destroy that," Stone said during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Stone met her husband at 17 years old, when he was 20, and they got married a year later when she was 18. Stone shared that she hasn't always wanted to live a traditional life.

"I was very feminist in high school, actually," Stone said. "I was quite liberal. Growing up throughout high school, I believed the lies that modern feminism taught, and I actually wanted to go to law school and get a law degree."

Stone said she believes that modern feminism "lies" to women about the life they should pursue.

"I just quickly realized the lies that modern feminism pushes on young women, that we have to graduate high school, and then we have this huge career, and we have to go to college and get a degree and grind and kind of get our life together and experiment in the dating pool, if you will, until we find our husband. And then you still want to work because, you know, you have to be independent, and you can't rely on a man."

Stone said feminism pushes that marriage is a "transactional" relationship, and encourages women to pursue healthy marriages based on a foundation of serving one another.

"It's constantly wanting to uplift and encourage the other person and serve them, and specifically for women, our power comes from serving and nurturing," she said.

Stone rejects the "strict boxes" that she believes modern society has placed women into. She shared how she believes women can aspire to be anything that they want. In her case, Stone is a content creator and works from home but still describes herself as a stay-at-home wife.

"It's really hard because, let's say you want a career, but you also want to be an amazing wife and an amazing mother. You can have that, but the world will tell you, no, you need to focus on your career," she said. "Or if you want to be a wife. No, you can't have a career, too. And so I would say, don't let the world put you in boxes. You get to define what your life looks like. You get to define what your career looks like and what your whole life looks like."

However, Stone believes nothing provides more fulfillment than family.

"There is nothing more fulfilling, and there is nothing more important in your life than being a wife and a mother," she said.