10 years later, mother of journalist who was executed by ISIS in 2014 reflects on her loss and son's legacy

It’s been 10 years since American journalist James Foley was beheaded by the terrorist group ISIS, and while the pain will never disappear for his family, his mother has channeled her grief into meaningful action that honors his legacy.

Diane Foley has since dedicated her life to helping innocent Americans taken captive abroad and promoting journalist safety through the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. She will never forget the day ISIS terrorists took her son’s life, but she has conflicted emotions on the somber anniversary.

"It's a mixture of the grief that will never totally go away, but also the deep gratitude for our oldest son, Jim, because Jim really did want to make a difference. You know, he aspired to be a man of moral courage," Diane Foley told Fox News Digital.

"He wanted to make a difference in the world. And so, I'm grateful that he's challenged me and many other Americans, and people around the world to try to be a bit better, to use our gifts for good, use our gifts to inform, to care about others, to make a difference for others," she continued. "So, I have a lot of gratitude."

Diane Foley said she never could have gotten through the past decade without support from the people she has met through the foundation she launched weeks after her son’s barbaric murder shocked the world.

Foley was abducted in northern Syria in November 2012, while covering that country's civil war as a freelancer for Agence France-Presse and GlobalPost. After being in captivity for two years, ISIS released a video titled "A Message to America" showing Foley's beheading on Aug. 19, 2014, in retaliation for the Obama administration's airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq. An American drone strike eventually killed Mohammed Emwazi, Foley's killer, and ISIS leaders involved received life sentences in 2022.

Diane Foley, who actually spoke to one of the terrorists responsible in a Virginia courthouse, detailed her emotional journey in the 2024 book "American Mother," and uses the proceeds to help other journalists.

"Jim was very aware of how important press freedom is for our democracy, that we really need to have journalists who dare to investigate the facts and speak the truth to power, if you will," Diane Foley said.

She said that James felt journalists play a "noble role," and was a believer in digging for facts in order to report both sides of critical stories and counter misinformation, which has emerged as a widespread issue in the years since his death. She is concerned that the fair and balanced journalists who report from dangerous conflicts can be targeted the way her son was.

"That's why the Foley Foundation has worked very hard since the beginning to promote safety education for aspiring journalists, and also for freelancers who may not have access to the state-of-the-art best in protection for their work," she said.

"I feel journalists need to be valued and they're an important part of keeping us free, as much as our military in many ways," she continued. "A very different way, but an equally important way, in my opinion."

Diane Foley kept a close eye on the plight of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was freed Aug. 1 as part of a multi-country prisoner swap after spending over a year wrongly detained by Russia.

Diane Foley, who feels "not enough" was done by the Obama administration to bring her son home when he refused to negotiate with terrorists, was flooded with emotions when Gershkovich was greeted by President Biden before hugging his mother when he safely returned to American soil.

"It's kind of bittersweet in that, why couldn't they have done it, you know, for our son? Because I knew what a gifted and beautiful human being our son was. However, I really feel it's quite a miraculous turn. Right? So that's the blessing in it," she said.

After Foley was beheaded by terrorists, the Obama administration overhauled its approach to dealing with Americans being detained overseas, with an FBI-led hostage recovery team and a State Department special envoy position being created after the White House heard "unacceptable" feedback from the Foley family.

Diane Foley feels "deep gratitude" that American leaders will now do what it takes to bring innocent citizens home.

"In just ten years, we've gone from ignoring one of our own, who is unjustly detained or kidnapped to bringing them home with a lot of attention and priority," she said.

"I also really like the way the Biden administration reached out to other allies and worked together on this, because to me, we tend to do that for war, build coalitions, but we don't necessarily do it enough for peace, for trying to protect our citizens," she continued. "I certainly have bittersweet moments, but that is overshadowed by the miraculous change, for good. So, I'm very grateful."

Despite losing her son at the hands of ISIS, Diane wouldn’t tell aspiring journalists to find another path. Instead, she encourages them to make sure they’re well aware of the politics, history, language and how to stay safe in whatever country they’re reporting from.

"We need voices coming from the dark parts of the world and the parts of the world that would rather speak their own propaganda," she said.

Diane Foley planned to attend mass on the 10-year mark of her son’s tragic death "and pray that good can continue to come from the work of Jim’s Legacy foundation."

"Jim was a pretty special guy, he really believed in the good of others and wanted the best for his country and the world. I hope we can continue to inspire others to be people of moral courage, because our country needs it. The world needs it. You know, our kids need it," she said.

