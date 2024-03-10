Oscars 2024
The 96th annual Academy Awards celebrate the best in film. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" earned the most Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by "Barbie" and "Poor Things." Jimmy Kimmel returns for his fourth stint to host the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
incoming update…
Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union stunned as they opened the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday.
Curtis rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana gown while Longoria opted for a custom Tamara Ralph dress with Bucherer jewelry.
Union sparkled in a two-piece Carolina Herrera set with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
See photos of all the stars on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards.
American Ferrera is forever indebted to Barbie.
Ferrera, who is nominated for an Oscar for her work in the Greta Gerwig film, admitted that working on "Barbie" impacted her life in more ways than one.
"I feel personally transformed by this journey," she said during an interview on the Academy Awards red carpet.
Earlier in the day, Eva Mendes gave a subtle shout-out to her favorite "Barbie" star while posing next to Ryan Gosling's dressing room backstage at the Oscars.
"Always by my man," Mendes wrote on Instagram.
Tom Hanks can rest easy knowing no one is coming for his unique title this year.
The actor is one of only five performers to win two consecutive Academy Awards for acting.
He won his first Oscar in 1994, for his performance in "Philadelphia," and again in 1995 for his performance in "Forrest Gump."
When Hanks won his second Oscar, three of the other four actors to reach that career milestone were still alive.
However, after Luise Rainer passed away in 2014, Hanks became the only living actor to win an Oscar two years in a row. He has managed to keep that status for the past decade.
Read more about Hanks' acting accomplishments.
With every round of Academy Award nominations, there are bound to be a few disappointments.
In years past, the Oscars were criticized for snubbing "Straight Outta Compton" in all categories and for the failure to recognize Samuel L. Jackson's work in "Django Unchained" and Gary Oldman's performance in "Leon: The Professional."
This year is no different, with stars being looked over in both the acting and directing categories.
Here are the biggest snubs of the 2024 Academy Awards.
Everyone wants to get their hands on an Oscar, but most aren't willing to put in the work in Hollywood.
Some stars have had their Oscar statue stolen in shocking heists, while others have been unintentionally careless and lost track of their statues over the years.
There was even a daring theft of 55 statues from a loading dock in LA in 2000. A man found the bulk of them in a dumpster several days later and returned them to the academy.
Learn more about some of the biggest stars who lost Tinsletown's most coveted trophy.
Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the Oscars red carpet with some big news – she’s pregnant with her first baby.
The “High School Musical” star walked the red carpet in a form fitting black dress, showing off her bump.
Hudgens, who is co-hosting ABC’s “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” recently married MLB shortstop Cole Tucker in December.
For almost a century, the Academy Awards of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recognized and awarded professionals working in the entertainment industry for their outstanding achievements.
Every year, the Academy hosts an awards ceremony watched by millions of Americans to honor the best films and actors and actresses.
More than 10,500 global film industry experts are members of the organization and help to select the nominees for the various categories, according to the Oscar's site.
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have received Oscars throughout their career, including Barbra Streisand, Katharine Hepburn and Anthony Hopkins.
Read more about the history of the Academy Awards here
Receiving that coveted gold Oscar trophy is one of the highest honors for those working in the film industry.
The A-list actors nominated for major awards like an Oscar are often swimming in cash as they've taken Hollywood by storm and appeared in some of the most watched movies of the year.
Margot Robbie was named as the second-highest paid actor of 2023, behind Adam Sandler, according to Forbes.
Robbie made an estimated $59 million last year, according to the source. Most of this money came from the movie "Barbie," a film presently up for Best Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony.
And while there are nominees, winners, and those snubbed, only Oscar winners walk away with that all-important trophy and a high potential for financial gain in the future. However, some go home with even more.
Learn more about what's at stake for Oscar winners.
Live Coverage begins here