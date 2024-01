Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, which may be why a comment made by "The Office" alum to his wife that was caught on a Golden Globes red carpet camera has sparked so much concern among fans.

A video posted to TikTok showed the 44-year-old speaking with his wife on the red carpet as they posed for photos before Sunday's show. While it looked innocuous, some fans are convinced Krasinski said, "I can’t wait to divorce" to the "Oppenheimer" star.

While others felt he may have said something else entirely, some fans pointed out that the couple have a history of joking about their relationship, and it may have been just that.

Krasinski joked about being Blunt’s ‘stalker’

In 2016, Krasinski joked that he was Blunt’s "stalker" before the couple started dating because he had watched her 2005 movie "The Devil Wears Prada" around "75 times."

"Embarrassingly, I think we had only been dating a couple weeks, and she stopped by...and I didn’t know she was stopping by, so when she opened [the door and came in], I quickly flipped the channel," Krasinski told Glamour in 2016.

"I’m sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and I said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘How many times?’ And I said, ‘A lot.’ She said, ‘What’s a lot?’

"And I said, ‘75 times.’ I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!"

Krasinki also referenced being a "stalker" of his wife in 2021 on "The Graham Norton Show," telling Norton, "I was full stalker status," he joked. "I was like, 'Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?" he added, putting his hands in front of his eyes like he was holding binoculars.

Blunt says their meet-cute was actually a ‘lame story’

Blunt lamented that the way she met her husband in 2008 was not a particularly good story.

"It's kind of a sad, lame story," the "Mary Poppins Returns" star admitted to Seth Meyers in 2018. "I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend and my friend Gray goes 'Oh my God, that's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh."

Krasinski jokes about divorce after the couple starred in their first movie together

Krasinski joked with People in 2019 that they could be "announcing our divorce right now if" making "The Quiet Place," their first film together, had gone the "wrong way."

However, he reassured "I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie. For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different."

Blunt can’t throw away the ‘terrible’ jacket she wore on their first date

"I have a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket, and I don't wear it, but I wore it on John and I's first date, and I have not thrown it out," Blunt told Stephen Colbert in 2022. "It's such an awful jacket. It sits there, and I go, 'That is a terrible jacket.'"

She told Colbert that the jacket "probably was" terrible when she wore it on the 2008 date, "but I was blind to that. I was like ’Looking good!’"

She jested that Krasinski sent her a memo after their first date saying, "Just don’t wear the jacket, and you’ll get another date."

Krasinski jokes with Amy Schumer about his marriage being ‘pretend’

In 2021, comedian Amy Schumer praised Krasinski and Blunt’s "A Quiet Place Part II" on Instagram, but she could not resist a friendly jab at the couple.

In a since-deleted post she wrote, "Although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity."

Krasinski responded, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Krasinski jokes that Blunt is a ‘diva’

"People think because we’re both in the same business that we have the same experiences, but I’ve actually never been on set with her and seen how she worked. I heard she was a diva. ‘Can’t get Emily out of her trailer,’ stuff like that," Krasinski teased on "The Graham Norton Show" with his wife laughing next to him.

Later, while talking about his obsession with "The Devil Wears Prada," he joked, "I couldn’t get Anne [Hathaway, who starred in the film] so I was like, ohh," referencing his wife.