Oscars: Do stars get paid for winning?

It's no secret that Hollywood is bursting at the seams with money, as many stars walk away with millions of dollars in their pockets for their work in a film.

While monetary success is certainly a priority for the film industry, there's another prize they constantly chase: the Oscar.

An Academy Award is the top prize within the film industry, recognizing the best of the best across several categories: acting, directing, writing, costume design and many more.

While leaving with such a prestigious prize is certainly special in and of itself, do the winners earn anything else -- specifically money -- for their victory?

According to Yahoo, winners do not directly receive any extra cash after winning an Oscar.

However, just last year, Forbes reported that all of the nominees in the acting and directing categories were also gifted a swag bag with a value of $140,000 by an outside product placement marketing company called Distinctive Assets. Among the gifts given to the nominees were spa trips, jewelry and even a luxury cruise.

That being said, there is more to gain on Oscars night than just a pretty golden statue and expensive vacations.

In 2015, Money reported that Hollywood agents estimate that performers see their pay increase by about 20 percent after they win an Academy Award.

The outlet also said there is often a gender wage gap, as male actors earn an average of $3.9 million more, while their female counterparts may only see about $500,000 extra.

There's still another important thing that winners earn with an Oscar: career boosts.

While stars like Meryl Streep or Tom Hanks have garnered nearly as much prestige as any actor can, newcomers can see their careers explode after an Oscar win.

Take Lupita Nyong'o for instance, who won an Oscar in 2014 for her performance in "12 Years a Slave," which was her first major role after joining the business, according to IMDb. After her win, Nyong'o, now 36, was cast in "Star Wars," Marvel's "Black Panther," and a handful of other high-profile and very high-earning flicks.

Similarly, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck saw their careers take flight after their picture "Good Will Hunting" won two Oscars. The pair won for their screenplay, and since then, Damon, 49, has earned three more nominations (in addition to an acting nom for "Good Will Hunting"). Affleck, 47, also won another Oscar in 2013.