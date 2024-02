Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jennifer Aniston revealed an unexpected collaboration with Barbra Streisand.

During her speech introducing Streisand at the 2024 SAG Awards for the icon’s Life Achievement Award on Saturday, she revealed that the pair once celebrated New Year’s Eve together with a kiss.

"And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her – yet – I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve," the "Friends" star said.

Aniston also heaped praise on the "Funny Girl" star in her speech, saying, "Barbra. That’s all you have to say and you know. You know. That face. That voice. That talent. It is a once in a lifetime talent and how lucky that it is in our lifetime."

"Barbra’s music was always playing in my house growing up, and I remember so vividly I heard that voice. I mean that voice. This feeling just washed over my entire body. My eyes just welled up with tears. And from that moment on, I was madly in love with Barbra," she added.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch," Aniston said. She also highlighted her charity work, including creating the Streisand foundation, "giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organizations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control."

As she wrapped up her introduction, Aniston added, "I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Bradley Cooper, who followed in Streisand's path and starred in 2018's "A Star is Born" after her 1976 version, then took the stage to help introduce Streisand as well.

"Barbra, you stop at nothing in your pursuit of realizing your brilliant visions, we are so pleased to be here tonight to see you honored for your remarkable and truly unprecedented career," Cooper said.

In her speech accepting her Life Achievement Award, Streisand thanked SAG, and spoke about dreaming of being an actress and seeing "Guys and Dolls," starring Marlon Brando, as a child.

"That make-believe world was much more pleasant than anything I was experiencing. I didn’t like reality. I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn’t look like the other women on screen," she recalled, adding, "Somehow, someway, thank you, God, it all came true."

Streisand later said in her speech, "It’s really a privilege to be a part of this profession. People can sit in the theater and escape their own troubles. What an idea."