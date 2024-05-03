Police arrest thousands at colleges across the US to clear anti-Israel protests, encampments
Law enforcement agencies arrested thousands of agitators and cleared anti-Israel encampments in an attempt to restore order on college campuses across the country as anti-Israel protests continue.
incoming update…
Over 2,000 anti-Israel agitators have been arrested at college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, as police were forced to use riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bang devices to clear tent encampments and occupied buildings to restore order.
These protesters are voicing their criticism of the Israel-Hamas war and the mounting Palestinian civilian death toll.
The monumental tally comes after more than 100 protesters were arrested during a crackdown at Columbia University, where officers cleared out protesters camped inside Hamilton Hall, an administration building, the NYPD said Thursday.
Earlier that same day, thousands of miles away, officers surged against a crowd of agitators at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who fortified their encampment of canopies and tents with barricades of plywood, pallets, metal fences and dumpsters. Officers pulled down the barriers and ultimately arrested at least 200 protesters after they defied orders to leave.
That same day, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said 30 anti-Israel protesters were arrested at Portland State University.
Biden finally condemned antisemitism while anti-Israel demonstrations rage across the country but his remarks on Thursday included a reference to Islamophobia, causing an uproar online.
After intense media and political pressure, the president finally gave remarks on the nationwide anti-Israel encampments forming on college campuses. Biden specifically condemned the violence that has broken out but also warned about "hate speech" of any kind, whether it's antisemitism or Islamophobia.
"There should be no place on any campus, no place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students. There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab-Americans or Palestinian Americans. It's simply wrong. There's no place for racism in America. It's all wrong. It's un-American," Biden said.
The president’s reference to Islamophobia along with "discrimination against Arab-Americans or Palestinian Americans" was considered another example of a "very fine people on both sides" comment by many X users.
"This administration is an embarrassment," Speaker Mike Johnson's deputy communications director Kerry Rom said in a post.
CUNY professor and disgraced former CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill encouraged anti-Israel college students – and his own kid – to continue their raucous protests on campus on Wednesday.
In an interview with The Blaze host Jason Whitlock, Hill expressed solidarity with the agitators and said that he has told his own child to join the demonstrations and "tear some s--- up" on campus.
Hill's words come as the chaotic and violence-prone anti-Israel protests on college campuses have spread nationwide and become even more intense, featuring police clashing with agitators, hundreds of arrests, and even the injury of multiple Jewish students.
Hill, an Al Jazeera host, told Whitlock that he’s fine with the protests that have been occurring, stating, "So, to me, at the end of the day, no problem, no problem at all with disruption."
He expressed there should be some limits to what agitators are doing, but added that people should be made "uncomfortable" by their demonstrations.
"Again, you don’t have to tear up the whole university, but making the university uncomfortable is exactly what you are supposed to do," he said.
"And I’m a parent of a college student, you know what I'm saying? I'm okay with it. Get your grades done, but tear some s--- up, too," he told Whitlock, who laughed in response, apparently shocked at the notion.
Hill has been a longtime critic of Israel.
Video taken from New York City police officers' body-worn cameras shows authorities forcing their way inside a Columbia University building this week that had been overtaken by anti-Israel protesters.
The video shows the moment NYPD officers wearing protective gear breached Hamilton Hall on Tuesday night where the protesters had barricaded themselves inside.
"We shall not be moved," protesters outside the building are heard singing as officers move toward the building.
Many of the protesters were not students at the university, but outside agitators, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard told "Your World Cavuto" on Thursday.
"They are professionals," he said."They may just fly in for a day or two and leave. You'll see them traveling around the country, and they have funding."
"The students are already passionate and upset about an issue, and now you have a person whispering in your ear 'Hey, you know, we should take over the building' or something like that," Sheppard added. "When young minds that are in that state, it's pretty easy to then be influenced by somebody who is a professional at manipulation."
Live Coverage begins here