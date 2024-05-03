Police arrest thousands at colleges across the US to clear anti-Israel protests, encampments

Over 2,000 anti-Israel agitators have been arrested at college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, as police were forced to use riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bang devices to clear tent encampments and occupied buildings to restore order.

These protesters are voicing their criticism of the Israel-Hamas war and the mounting Palestinian civilian death toll.

The monumental tally comes after more than 100 protesters were arrested during a crackdown at Columbia University, where officers cleared out protesters camped inside Hamilton Hall, an administration building, the NYPD said Thursday.

Earlier that same day, thousands of miles away, officers surged against a crowd of agitators at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who fortified their encampment of canopies and tents with barricades of plywood, pallets, metal fences and dumpsters. Officers pulled down the barriers and ultimately arrested at least 200 protesters after they defied orders to leave.

That same day, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said 30 anti-Israel protesters were arrested at Portland State University.